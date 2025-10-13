Fly turns British golfer into millionaire at BMW championship in Maryland

British golfer Tommy Fleetwood won $910,000 at the BMW Championship after a fly’s tiny weight rolled his ball into the hole.

(Web Desk) - When fate smiles, miracles can happen - and that’s exactly what occurred with a golfer who became a millionaire in seconds, all thanks to a fly.

This astonishing incident didn’t take place on a cricket or football field but on a golf course, where British golfer 'Tommy Fleetwood' won '$910,000 (over PKR 250 million)' at the 'BMW Championship' with the help of an unexpected ally - a fly.

The championship was held last month in Maryland, USA. During the event, Fleetwood took a shot that stopped just a centimeter short of the hole. Disheartened by his near miss, he watched as luck intervened - a common housefly landed on the ball. The fly’s slight weight caused the ball to move gently forward and roll into the hole.

The unbelievable scene left both the golfer and the spectators stunned, and the crowd erupted in amazement. Even the event officials could hardly believe what they had witnessed.

Upon reviewing the replay, it was confirmed that the ball, which had stopped right at the hole’s edge, began moving only after the fly landed on it - its tiny weight enough to make Fleetwood’s winning shot possible.

