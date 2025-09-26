Saudi Arabia unveils world's largest sunglasses

RIYADH (Web Desk) - Saudi Arabia has introduced the world’s largest pair of sunglasses, earning a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

According to a Saudi news agency, the unique sunglasses, measuring 5 meters wide and 2 meters tall, are currently on display at Park Avenue in Riyadh. They will later be showcased in Jeddah and the Eastern Region.

Meanwhile, in Croatia, a diver named Vitomir stunned the world by holding his breath underwater for nearly half an hour, setting a new world record. Vitomir achieved this feat by holding his breath for 29 minutes and 3 seconds after taking a single breath of oxygen, earning official recognition from the Guinness Book of World Records.

This record falls under the static apnea category, where free divers hold their breath while remaining submerged underwater.