Police looking for suspect who steal shampoo bottle in Gujrat

GUJRAT (Dunya News) – A strange incident unfolded in Pakistan’s Gujrat district when a woman who entered into a house while on the reason that she wants to go to washroom actually stole a shampoo bottle.

The police, afterwards, registered a case and launched proper investigations into the event.

The incident occurred in police station Rehmania where in the FIR it was alleged that the woman stole the shampoo bottle worth Rs500.

Meanwhile, the police is also taking the heat after the citizens said there are many other important cases pending before the court.

They said the police should first trace the criminals wanted for serious crimes before going after some petty issues.

