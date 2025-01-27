Police launch hunt for shampoo thief in Gujrat

Police registered case against suspect

Mon, 27 Jan 2025 14:28:22 PKT

GUJRAT (Dunya News) – A strange incident unfolded in Gujrat district when a woman entered a house on the plea to use washroom but actually stole a shampoo bottle.

Police registered a case against the suspect and launched investigation.

The incident occurred in the Rehmania police jurisdiction. The FIR says the woman stole the shampoo bottle worth Rs500.

Meanwhile, police are also taking the flak as people say there are far too many important cases to be pursued.

They said police should first trace the criminals wanted for serious crimes before going after some petty issues.



