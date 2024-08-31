Elderly couple injured after their car falls into sinkhole

(Web Desk) - An elderly couple has been taken to hospital after the car they were in fell into a sinkhole in South Korea, emergency workers have said.

The 76-year-old woman suffered a cardiac arrest and was given CPR, the JoongAng Daily said.

It is not clear what injuries, if any, the 82-year-old man suffered.

The couple's white Tivoli "rolled over sideways, crashing into the sinkhole", the Korea Herald said.

Pictures and video have been published of the vehicle lying on its side in the hole, which appeared to have opened up before they drove into it on a road in the Seodaemun district in western Seoul.

The SUV was later removed.

The JoongAng Daily said the pair were travelling along Seongsan-ro heading to the Seongsandaegyo Bridge when the hole opened at around 11.30am.

An investigation has been launched to find out what caused the sinkhole, the Korea Herald said.

Emergency services have been clearing the site and access to the area has been restricted, causing traffic congestion in the South Korean capital.

An Indian woman is still missing, six days after falling into a sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur when the pavement she was walking on collapsed.

The woman, identified as Ms Vijayaletchumy, fell 26 feet (8m). Police fear she may have been swept away by an underground water current in the Dang Wangi area of the Malaysian capital.