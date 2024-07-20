Black magic on boat causes fire which kills 40 migrants

WeirdNews WeirdNews Black magic on boat causes fire which kills 40 migrants

Black magic on boat causes fire which kills 40 migrants

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 20 Jul 2024 19:01:49 PKT

HAITI (Web Desk) - 40 migrants lost their lives after a fire broke out on a boat which as en route from Haiti to the Turks and Caicos Islands in South America.

The boat caught fire when a person expert in black magic lit firewood and threw herbs on all the passengers for a witchcraft ritual to complete their journey safely.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement that the boat that suffered the accident was carrying more than 80 migrants from the Haitian coast to Turks and Caicos. The Haitian coast guard rescued 41 people.

IOM head Gregory Godstein added that such incidents occur because of Haiti's security crisis and the lack of safe and legal means of migration.

