Indian man selling golgappe goes viral for his resemblance with PM Modi

Follow on Published On: Mon, 29 Apr 2024 19:18:36 PKT

GUJARAT (Web Desk) - A citizen selling Panipuri (commonly known as golgappe) in India has gone viral on social media due to his resemblance with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to media reports, Indian PM Narendra Modi's lookalike Anilbhai Thakur belongs to Gujarat, who sells golgappe.

His fame is due to his resemblance to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, due to which many people flock to his shop.

Anil owns a shop called 'Tulsi Panipuri Center' in Gujarat. Locals call him PM Modi because his attire is very similar to the latter and even his style of dress, glasses, hair and white beard are inspired by Narendra Modi.

Anil is a resident of Junagadh. This shop was started by his grandfather while Anil was 18 years old when he started selling golgappe at this shop.

Speaking to local media, 71-year-old Anil said that customers often take selfies with him because of his looks.

He said that he gets a lot of love and affection from both locals and tourists because of his resemblance to Prime Minister Modi.

