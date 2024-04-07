Rare Javan rhino calf spotted in Indonesia

WeirdNews WeirdNews Rare Javan rhino calf spotted in Indonesia

It was seen walking with its mother inside the park, the last remaining wild habitat for Javan rhino

Follow on Published On: Sun, 07 Apr 2024 15:33:44 PKT

JAKARTA (AFP) – A new Javan rhinoceros calf has been spotted at an Indonesian national park, giving hope for the conservation of one of the world's most endangered mammals.

The calf, estimated to be between three and five months old, was spotted in footage captured last month by one of 126 camera traps installed in Ujung Kulon National Park on Java island.

The mammal, whose sex remains unknown, was seen walking with its mother inside the park, the last remaining wild habitat for Javan rhinos.

"Praise God, this is good news and proves that Javan rhinos, which only exist in Ujung Kulon, can breed properly," senior environment ministry official Satyawan Pudyatmoko said in a statement on Saturday.

After years of population decline, authorities believe there are 82 rare rhinos inside the around 120,000-hectare sanctuary of lush rainforest and freshwater streams.

Javan rhinos have folds of loose skin giving them the appearance of wearing armour plating.

They once numbered in the thousands across Southeast Asia, but have been hard hit by rampant poaching and human encroachment on their habitats.