Man wins $25,000 for life lottery prize after clerk's mistake

"I immediately started thinking about all the things I could do with the money," winner said

(Web Desk) - An Illinois man won $25,000 a year for life after playing the lottery game Lucky For Life in Michigan, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Michael Sopejstal, 60, scored big after the Sept. 17 winning ticket was announced.

Sopejstal bought his winning ticket — which included the numbers 11, 15, 17, 24 and 48 — at the GoLo gas station in New Buffalo, Michigan.

Sopejstal said a clerk's mistake played a part in his big win.

“I always get a Lucky for Life ticket for 10 or 20 draws while I’m here." Sopejstal told Michigan Lottery.

“I asked the retailer for a ticket for 10 draws, but he accidentally printed a ticket with 10 lines for one draw, but I told him I still wanted it.”

“I checked my ticket one morning and saw that I had won $25,000 a year for life.

I immediately started thinking about all the things I could do with the money and whether I wanted to take the lump sum or annuity option,” Sopejstal continued. “It was an amazing feeling!"