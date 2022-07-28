Farmer couple in Colombia grows mango weighing 4.25 kg

(Web Desk) - A pair of farmers in Colombia broke Guinness World Record after they grew the world’s heaviest mango.

The duo has grown the world’s heaviest mango at 4.25 kg to enter the Guinness World Records.

After breaking the previous record held by a mango, weighing 3.435kg, found in Philippines in 2009, German said that by winning the title, their goal is to show the world that people in Colombia are “humble, hardworking people who love the countryside” and “produce great fruits” from the land that is cultivated with love. He added that the massive fruit represents a message of hope and joy for their people as the world is going through a pandemic.