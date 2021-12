CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a coyote who climbed to the top of a Charleston bridge managed to elude animal control officers who tried to capture it.

Charleston police say they received multiple calls from motorists about a dog on the Don Holt Bridge Thursday, but officers realized it was a coyote when they arrived.

WCBD-TV reports that animal control officers tried to capture the coyote, but called off the rescue effort after being unable to reach it.