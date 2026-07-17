Pakistan becomes founding member of World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization

SHANGHAI (Dunya News) - Pakistan has officially become a founding member of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO) after signing the organisation's founding agreement during a ceremony held in Shanghai.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar signed the agreement on behalf of the country, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan's participation as a founding member reflects its commitment to promoting international cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and supporting efforts to advance responsible and inclusive technological development.

According to the statement, Pakistan intends to work closely with other member states to help reduce the global AI divide by promoting fair and equitable access to artificial intelligence technologies, particularly for developing countries.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan believes international collaboration, shared innovation and equal access to emerging technologies are essential for achieving sustainable development and ensuring that the benefits of AI are widely distributed.

The statement added that Pakistan supports multilateral efforts aimed at strengthening cooperation in AI governance, knowledge sharing, capacity building and technological advancement.

Artificial intelligence has become an increasingly important area of global cooperation, with governments and international organisations seeking common approaches to innovation, ethical standards and regulatory frameworks while encouraging economic growth and digital transformation.

Pakistan has in recent years expressed interest in expanding its digital economy, improving technological capabilities and encouraging innovation through international partnerships. Officials have said cooperation with global partners will help strengthen the country's AI ecosystem and support future development in sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture and public services.

The establishment of WAICO is expected to provide a platform for member countries to exchange expertise, promote collaboration on AI-related initiatives and encourage inclusive access to emerging technologies.

Pakistan's founding membership signals its intention to participate in international discussions on artificial intelligence and contribute to collaborative efforts aimed at ensuring the technology supports sustainable and equitable global development.