Pakistan deepens technology ties with China

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan on Thursday became a founding member of a new international organization aimed at strengthening cooperation on artificial intelligence, as Islamabad seeks a greater role in shaping global AI governance while expanding technology ties with longtime ally China.

The agreement establishes the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO), a new multilateral body intended to promote international collaboration on AI, particularly among developing countries.

Pakistan has been seeking to accelerate its digital transformation through greater international cooperation, following the adoption of its National Artificial Intelligence Policy last year and a series of initiatives to expand AI infrastructure, skills and regulation.

“As a founding member of WAICO, Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to advance international cooperation in the area of Artificial Intelligence, especially from the perspective of Global South,” Pakistan’s foreign office said after Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar signed the agreement on behalf of the country in Shanghai.

“Pakistan looks forward to working closely with fellow WAICO member states in efforts to help bridge the global AI divide and to promote equitable access to AI to advance development for all,” it added.

Dar also held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the event, highlighting the growing role of artificial intelligence and the digital economy in Pakistan-China relations beyond their traditional focus on infrastructure and energy under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to the foreign office, the two leaders reviewed bilateral ties and reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the countries’ strategic cooperative partnership, while agreeing to expand cooperation under CPEC 2.0 in trade, investment, science and technology, the digital economy and artificial intelligence.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments and reaffirmed close coordination on issues of mutual interest, the statement said.

Pakistan has increasingly sought to position itself as a participant in global AI governance while using the technology to support economic growth.

The government approved a comprehensive artificial intelligence policy last year, which envisages a Rs278 billion ($1 billion) investment by 2030, a nationwide “AI Seekho 2026” training program for one million people, expanded AI infrastructure and a regulatory framework promoting the ethical use of AI.

Pakistan also launched its sovereign AI cloud and a startup fund last October.