PTA formally authorizes CMOs to start 5G services across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced that Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs), namely Jazz, Ufone and Zong have formally been authorized to start the 5G services across Pakistan.

In order to ensure a high-quality user experience during this initial transition, all CMOs will introduce 5G services in a phased manner, PTA said in a press release.

To facilitate consumer awareness and ensure a seamless user experience, all CMOs will publish updated lists on their official websites, identifying specific areas where 5G services are available, as well as details of 5G-enabled mobile handset models compatible in Pakistan.

At this stage, 5G-capable smartphone models included in the published lists, from leading manufacturers, will be able to access 5G services in covered areas. Service availability may vary depending on location, network readiness, and device compatibility. Consumers are advised to enable 5G settings and update devices to the latest operating system version for optimal performance.

PTA remains committed to ensuring a smooth and transparent transition to next-generation 5G services nationwide.

