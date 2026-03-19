PTA issues 5G licences to three telecom companies

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has officially granted 5G licences to three telecom companies, paving the way for the launch of 5G services in the country.

The licensing ceremony was held at the Prime Minister’s House, attended by Federal Minister for IT Shaza Fatima, PTA Chairman Major General (retd) Hafeezur Rehman, CEOs of the telecom firms, and members of the federal cabinet.

With the issuance of these licenses, the rollout of 5G services in Pakistan is expected to begin soon, marking a significant step in the country’s digital development.

Earlier, telecom companies participating in the 5G rollout already fulfilled key financial requirements set by regulators.

Each company deposited a bank guarantee of $15 million as part of the licensing process, signalling both compliance and readiness to move forward with the next-generation network deployment.

Industry insiders indicate that telecom operators have been actively preparing their infrastructure and technical frameworks in anticipation of the licence issuance.

These preparations include network upgrades, equipment installations, and testing phases to ensure immediate service availability once regulatory clearance is granted.

Immediate rollout

Following the issuance of licences, telecom companies are expected to launch 5G services without delay, initially targeting Islamabad and other major cities.

The phased rollout strategy aims to gradually expand coverage while ensuring service quality and stability in densely populated areas.

The introduction of 5G technology is expected to significantly enhance internet speeds, reduce latency, and support emerging technologies such as smart cities, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced digital services.

Officials have highlighted the move as a critical step towards strengthening Pakistan’s digital economy and improving connectivity standards across the country.