France plans social media ban for children under 15

Australia this month imposed a social media ban on under-16s, in a world first

PARIS (AFP) - France will make a fresh attempt to protect children from excessive screen time, proposing a ban on social media access for children under 15 by next September, according to a draft law.

The initiative is backed by President Emmanuel Macron, who said earlier this month that parliament should start debating such a proposal in January.

“Many studies and reports now confirm the various risks caused by excessive use of digital screens by adolescents,” the French draft says.

Children with unfettered online access were exposed to “inappropriate content” and could suffer from cyber-harassment or experience changes to their sleep patterns, the government said.