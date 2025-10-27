Scientists grow back thick hair on hairless mice in just 20 days

They claimed it may be available in the form of a skincare product for people to buy over the counter in the near future.

(Web Desk) - Researchers have created a cutting-edge serum that restores hair growth on mice in just 20 days – and it could soon be available for humans.

In breakthrough experiments, the potion stimulated fat cells in the mice’s skin that regenerated hair follicles.

Experts at National Taiwan University said their unique serum contains naturally derived fatty acids which do not cause skin irritation.

Professor Sung–Jan Lin said he used an early version of the one-of-a-kind product on his legs – and claimed his product worked wonders.

The boffin told New Scientist: “I personally applied these fatty acids, dissolved in alcohol, on my thighs for three weeks and I found it promoted hair regrowth.”

Lin’s research team were inspired by a process called hypertrichosis – when excessive hair growth is sparked by irritation or injury to skin surfaces.

Humans have lost dense hair coverage on their bodies, but evidence suggests we have kept this “important regenerative capacity”.

Bearing in mind this fact, scientists from the team induced eczema on shaved mice by applying an irritant called dodecyl sulfate to their backs.

Just 10 to 11 days later, areas of the skin which had serum added to them started to sprout new hair from follicles.

These holes are just a fraction of a millimetre wide.

In contrast, hair did not grow on the areas without the eczema induction.

And control mice which weren’t treated with the solution did not grow hair within the same period.

Researchers say this method works because the irritant causes immune cells to move into the layer of fat beneath a mouse’s skin.

This signals fat cells to release fatty acids that are absorbed by follicle stem cells – triggering hair growth.

The researchers said: “These results demonstrate that skin injury not only induces tissue inflammation but also stimulates hair regeneration.”

Taking this into account, the experts then tried to see what the effect of fatty acids would be without the use of any chemical irritant.

So they created a number of serums made from different fatty acids dissolved in alcohol, such as oleic and palmitoleic acids.

They then discovered that these potions were effective in promoting hair growth.

And crucially – they did not need to use any irritants.

They have patented their groundbreaking solution, and now plan to test its effectiveness on people’s scalps.

“Oleic acids and palmitoleic acids are naturally derived fatty acids,” Lin said.

“They are not only rich in our adipose tissues, but also in many plant oils, so they can be safely used.”

Researchers have already seen promising results when applying the serum to human hair follicles in the lab as well as Lin’s thighs.

They also claim they don’t expect it to have any severe side effects.

The team stress that the hair growth–promoting mechanism has not been scientifically validated yet in a range of human volunteers, which would be the next step.

They said: “Supported by our experimental results, demonstrating hair growth activation upon topical application of monounsaturated fatty acids, their natural existence and established safety profile suggest considerable potential for treating hair loss conditions in the future.”