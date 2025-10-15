Apple rolls out devices with more powerful M5 chip

(Reuters) - Apple unveiled a series of product updates on Wednesday, including a refreshed MacBook Pro, an iPad Pro and a second generation of the Vision Pro headset, as it embeds its latest M5 chip across devices aimed at creative professionals.

The introduction of M5-powered devices positions Apple to counter performance gains from rivals using Qualcomm and Intel's latest AI-oriented chips. The move builds on Apple's strategy of debuting its most advanced chip in the MacBook Pro and iPad Pro devices ahead of others.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro, featuring the M5 processor, is a step up from the M4 series of chips introduced last year. The new, faster chip can power advanced AI-based applications.

Prices for the latest devices, however, remain unchanged from the prior versions with the M4 chip.

The MacBook Pro starts at $1,599 for the 14-inch variant. The iPad Pro starts at $999, while the second-generation Vision Pro starts at $3,499.

The M5 chip, fabricated using an advanced 3-nanometer process, is expected to improve performance and energy efficiency across devices. The MacBook Pro with the latest chip can run large language models on the device, the company said.

Apple's Vision Pro headset, launched in 2023, was due for an update after having received a lukewarm response. The Vision Pro, introduced as the company's first major new product in nearly a decade, has received positive reviews for its display quality but remains a niche device with limited adoption.

Sales of the iPad were expected to grow about 6% in fiscal year ended September 2025, after a three-year slump, thanks to a smaller and more affordable version of the device and a recovery in demand for electronics globally.

Mac sales were expected to grow again this year, helped by a smaller and cheaper Mac Mini device with the M4 processor that appealed to budget-conscious consumers.