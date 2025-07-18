OpenAI unveils ChatGPT agent to handle tasks as AI apps evolve

(Reuters) - OpenAI launched an artificial intelligence agent for its popular chatbot ChatGPT on Thursday that can complete complex tasks as the Microsoft-backed (MSFT.O) startup looks to get ahead of competitors in the AI race.

OpenAI's agent will combine aspects of its previous agentic features, operator that can interact with websites, and deep research that can conduct multi-step research for advanced tasks.

Starting Thursday, users of ChatGPT's Pro, Plus, and Team tiers can activate the chatbot's agentic capabilities.

ChatGPT's agent can complete tasks such as ordering an outfit for a wedding while taking into account factors like dress code and weather.

The chatbot accomplishes this by utilizing its virtual computer, equipped with various tools that enable interaction with the web. It also allows the user to connect apps such as Gmail and GitHub so ChatGPT can find information relevant to a prompt.