Technology Technology Amazon Prime Video to have Wonder Project's faith-focused channel in US this fall

(Reuters) - Faith-based content producer Wonder Project said on Tuesday it will launch a new streaming channel on Amazon's (AMZN.O), Prime Video in the United States this fall.

Studios, investors and streaming services are pouring money into faith-based programs to attract viewers with diverse content in a fiercely competitive streaming market.

"This launch represents another step in our ongoing efforts to ensure Prime Video offers something for everyone," said Ryan Pirozzi, head of Prime Video Marketplace.

The independent studio plans to price the service at $8.99 per month, the same as Amazon Prime Video's monthly membership cost.

Founded in late 2023 by former Netflix and YouTube executive Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten and filmmaker Jon Erwin, the independent studio develops series and films focused on spirituality.

Wonder Project plans to launch the service with the exclusive premiere of the second season of the biblical series "House of David," produced in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios.

The first season has attracted more than 40 million viewers globally since its release, the company said.

The studio's investors include faith‑focused private equity and venture capital firm Sovereign's Capital, Hollywood studio Lionsgate, United Talent Agency and film producer Jason Blum.