Nvidia to attend China supply-chain expo in July for first time

The event will welcome more than 230 new Chinese and foreign participants

Tue, 17 Jun 2025 08:30:43 PKT

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. chip giant Nvidia (NVDA.O), opens new tab will attend a major supply-chain expo in July in Beijing for the first time, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported on Tuesday.

The third edition of the China International Supply Chain Expo will be held from July 16 to 20 and will welcome more than 230 new Chinese and foreign participants, CCTV reported.

Nvidia is the market leader for artificial intelligence-related chips. The company is having to defend its decreasing share of the Chinese market while complying with increasingly strict U.S. export controls aimed at curbing China's access to the types of advanced chips the firm manufactures.