Paraguay president's X account likely hacked in Bitcoin scheme

ASUNCION (Reuters) - Paraguay's government on Monday said that President Santiago Pena's X account had likely been hacked after the leader appeared to promote trading of cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

"The president's official X account has presented irregular activity which suggests possible unauthorized entry," the government said in a statement.

A post on Pena's account in English, with a Spanish-language statement purporting to be from the government, had declared that the Latin American country had made Bitcoin legal tender and that it would roll out a $5 million Bitcoin-backed reserve fund.

