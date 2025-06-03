Victoria's Secret says cyber incident led to temporary website shut down

(Reuters) - Victoria's Secret (VSCO.N), on Tuesday disclosed that it detected a security incident relating to information technology systems, which led to the lingerie maker temporarily shutting down its website for roughly three days in late May.

While the incident did not impact its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, Victoria's Secret said it will be postponing the release of quarterly results.

Peer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L), as well as jewelry maker Cartier, have also recently faced cyber security issues that impacted the functioning of their shopping websites.

Victoria's Secret said it temporarily shut down its corporate systems and e-commerce website on May 26 and immediately enacted response protocols to contain and eradicate unauthorized network access. Its website was restored on May 29.

The incident also affected some functions in Victoria's Secret and PINK stores, the company said, adding that these have now been restored.