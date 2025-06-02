French state makes offer to buy part of Atos' former Advanced Computing unit

The offer was worth 410 million euros on an enterprise value basis.

Mon, 02 Jun 2025 15:25:26 PKT

PARIS (Reuters) - The French state has made a 410 million euros ($466.33 million)confirmatory offer to buy part of the former Advanced Computing business of tech company Atos (ATOS.PA), opens new tab, said Atos on Monday.

Once seen as a European tech champion, with a market value of more than 10 billion euros at its highest, Atos emerged from financial troubles in 2024 thanks to a restructuring agreement with its creditors.

Atos said the French state's offer for its former Advanced Computing business was worth 410 million euros on an enterprise value basis.

It added that its Vision AI businesses did not form part of the planned deal with the French government, and that Vision AI would be repositioned within Atos' Eviden business unit.