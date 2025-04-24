Our DNA is at risk of hacking - warn scientists

Current protections are fragmented, and vital collaboration between disciplines is lacking

Published On: Thu, 24 Apr 2025 03:26:47 PKT

(Web Desk) - Next-generation DNA sequencing (NGS) - the same technology which is powering the development of tailor-made medicines, cancer diagnostics, infectious disease tracking, and gene research - could become a prime target for hackers.

A study, published in IEEE Access, highlights growing concerns over how this powerful sequencing tool - if left unsecured - could be exploited for data breaches, privacy violations, and even future biothreats.

Led by Dr Nasreen Anjum from the University of Portsmouth’s School of Computing, it is the first comprehensive research study of cyber-biosecurity threats across the entire NGS workflow.

NGS is a cornerstone of modern biotechnology, enabling rapid and cost-effective DNA and RNA sequencing that supports important advances in cancer research, drug development, agricultural innovation and forensic science.

The sequencing process within NGS workflow involves a series of complex, interdependent steps - from sample preparation and sequencing to data analysis and interpretation - each involving highly specialised instruments, technologies, software, and connected systems.

While the steps are essential for generating accurate results, they also open up multiple points of vulnerability. As many DNA datasets are openly accessible online, the study warns it is possible for cybercriminals to misuse the information for surveillance, manipulation, or malicious experimentation.

Dr Anjum said: "Our work is a wake-up call. Protecting genomic data isn’t just about encryption - it’s about anticipating attacks that don’t yet exist. We need a paradigm shift in how we secure the future of precision medicine."

The research was carried out in collaboration with colleagues from the Department of Computer Science at Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, the University of Gloucestershire’s Department of Cyber Security and Computing, Narjan University’s Department of Computer Science and Emerging Research Laboratory, and the Department of Microbiology at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University.

Dr Mahreen-Ul-Hassan, microbiologist and co-author from the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, said: "Genomic data is one of the most personal forms of data we have. If compromised, the consequences go far beyond a typical data breach.”

The research team identified new and emerging methods that hackers and those with malicious intent could use to exploit or attack systems, such as synthetic DNA-encoded malware, AI-driven manipulation of genome data, and identity tracing through re-identification techniques. These threats go beyond typical data breaches, posing risks to individual privacy, scientific integrity, and national security.

Dr Anjun added: “Despite its importance, cyber-biosecurity remains one of the most neglected and poorly understood research disciplines and is leaving a critical gap in global biosecurity. To make sure our DNA information stays safe and is used only for good, we’re urging more research and collaboration to find ways to keep this powerful technology secure.

“Governments, regulatory bodies, funding agencies, and academic institutions must prioritise this field and invest in dedicated research, education, and policy development before it’s too late.

“Without coordinated action, genomic data could be exploited for surveillance, discrimination, or even bioterrorism. Current protections are fragmented, and vital collaboration between disciplines is lacking. Key to successful prevention will be interdisciplinary cooperation between computer scientists, bioinformaticians, biotechnologists, and security professionals - groups that rarely work together but must align.

“Our research lays the foundations for improving biosecurity by providing a single, clear list of all the possible threats in the entire next-generation sequencing process.”

The paper also recommends practical solutions, including secure sequencing protocols, encrypted storage, and AI-powered anomaly detection, creating a foundation for much stronger cyber-biosecurity.