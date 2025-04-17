OpenAI in talks to buy Windsurf for about 3 billion-dollar, Bloomberg News reports

Technology Technology OpenAI in talks to buy Windsurf for about 3 billion-dollar, Bloomberg News reports

OpenAI in talks to buy Windsurf for about 3 billion-dollar, Bloomberg News reports

Follow on Published On: Thu, 17 Apr 2025 00:00:55 PKT

(Reuters) - OpenAI is in discussions to buy artificial intelligence-assisted coding tool Windsurf for about $3 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The deal would be OpenAI's largest to date, the terms of which have not yet been finalized, the report said, adding the talks could change or fall apart.

OpenAI declined to comment, while Windsurf, formerly known as Codeium, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Windsurf was in talks with investors such as Kleiner Perkins and General Catalyst to raise funding at a $3 billion valuation, the report added.

It closed a $150 million funding round led by General Catalyst last year, valuing it at $1.25 billion.

Investor enthusiasm for the artificial intelligence sector has surged significantly in recent years, driven by the widespread adoption of chatbots and the emergence of sophisticated AI agents.

The ChatGPT maker said in March it would raise up to $40 billion in a new funding round, valuing it at $300 billion.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI acquired search and database analytics startup Rockset in a nine-figure stock deal last year, to provide better infrastructure for its enterprise products.