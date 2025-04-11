Google lays off hundreds of employees in Android, Pixel teams, The Information reports

Technology Technology Google lays off hundreds of employees in Android, Pixel teams, The Information reports

Google lays off hundreds of employees in Android, Pixel teams, The Information reports

Follow on Published On: Fri, 11 Apr 2025 17:16:38 PKT

(Reuters) - Alphabet's Google laid off hundreds of employees in its platforms and devices unit, The Information reported on Friday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

The cuts in the division, which houses the Android platform, Pixel phones and the Chrome browser among other applications, follow Google's January buyout offers to employees in the unit, the report said.

"Since combining the platforms and devices teams last year, we've focused on becoming more nimble and operating more effectively and this included making some job reductions in addition to the voluntary exit program that we offered in January," a Google spokesperson told The Information.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Big Tech players have been redirecting spending toward data centers and AI development while scaling back investments in other areas of their business.

Bloomberg in February reported that Google had laid off employees in its cloud division, adding that the round of cuts impacted only a few teams.

In January 2023, Alphabet announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs or 6% of its global workforce.