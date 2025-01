Huawei is a microcosm of China's last four decades

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Since its founding in 1987 the tech giant has learned from Western rivals, expanded overseas, and is now on the front lines of a new Cold War. In this episode of The Big View podcast Eva Dou, author of ‘House of Huawei’, explains how the secretive firm became a national champion.