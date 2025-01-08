Italy defence minister dampens talk of Starlink deal for secure communications

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian defence ministry has not backed a deal with Elon Musk's Starlink to supply new secure communications services and is looking at a range of options, minister Guido Crosetto said on Wednesday.

Musk said on Monday he was ready to offer his services as Rome evaluates potential supply accords with the tech billionaire's Starlink business, part of his SpaceX company.

These include the potential use of Musk's satellite-based Starlink to provide secure communications between the government, Italian diplomats and defence officials operating in sensitive areas across the Mediterranean.

Speaking in parliament, Crosetto denied that any agreement had been reached with Starlink.

"There is...a need to study and evaluate every solution technically capable of providing the aforementioned capabilities," he said, referring to the need for encrypted communications.

Reportedly worth 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) and spread over five years, the project has been sharply criticised by opposition parties questioning whether a contract should be entrusted to a Musk company.

Crosetto added it was possible that a technologically advanced country like Italy could use proprietary equipment and technology to manage the issue.

