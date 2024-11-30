Waqar Zaka continues his profit streak on cryptocurrency

(Web Desk) - It cannot be overstated that Waqar Zaka's prowess in cryptocurrency is widely regarded.

The crypto expert has again made it to news by turning what he said a mere $100 to $1000. He earned the massive profits through what, he called, 200x leverage trading.

He reveals this news during a live broadcast on Instagram.

Leverage trading allows the use of "virtual power" from the exchange to execute larger trades. With 200x leverage, traders can multiply their positions size dramatically. This method can yield high rewards but also carries a significant risk of amplified losses, making it suitable only for those with market expertise.

As for the latest stint, he achieved it through 10x leverage, meaning his $100 investment earned him a reward worth $1,000 - generating massive profits in the process.

However, it is not all profits all the time. He added a little caveat: "One wrong move can lead to significant losses."

Recently, he claimed to have turned Rs3 million into $1 million in just four days using 200x leverage trading—a feat that requires not only technical expertise but also nerves of steel.

