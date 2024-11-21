PTA holds consultation with stakeholders on VPN registration, facilitation

Technology Technology PTA holds consultation with stakeholders on VPN registration, facilitation

PTA reaffirmed its commitment to enabling legitimate VPN users by ensuring data security

Follow on Published On: Thu, 21 Nov 2024 19:39:57 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) held a consultation session at its headquarters, focusing on the registration and facilitation processes for Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

According to news release, key stakeholders, including the CEO of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Chairman of Pakistan Software Houses Association (PASHA), CEO of Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA), and representatives from the Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoIT), Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), participated in the session.

PTA reaffirmed its commitment to enabling legitimate VPN users by ensuring data security and seamless internet access, especially for software houses, BPO firms, banks, embassies, and freelancers.

Stakeholders discussed mechanisms to improve VPN registration while ensuring business continuity and secure internet services.