Apple shows off new Watch with bigger screen as it kicks off iPhone 16 AI event

Follow on Published On: Mon, 09 Sep 2024 22:23:37 PKT

CUPERTINO, California (Reuters) - Apple unveiled an updated Watch at an event on Monday focused on its AI-enhanced iPhone 16, although Apple's product showcase risks being overshadowed by Chinese rival Huawei's tri-fold phone, unofficially announced earlier in the day.

The Chinese company's website showed on Monday that it had garnered more than 3 million pre-orders for its Z-shaped tri-fold phone. This underscores Huawei's ability to navigate U.S. sanctions and solidifies its position against Apple in China, where consumers are hankering for more AI features and are willing to pay for them.

Apple shares were down less than 1% in midday trading. The new Series 10 Watch is thinner than its predecessor and has its biggest screen.

Apple fans globally are waiting to see the new phones with AI.

"The Chinese market is hungrier for AI features than the US market," said Ben Bajarin, CEO and principal analyst at Creative Strategies. For Apple, "it will be very difficult to bring it to China immediately, so they'll be going off the merits of the hardware."

Apple unveiled Apple Intelligence at its developer conference in June, its take on generative AI that can conjure text, images and other content on command.

But these upgrades will take time to reach consumers.

Apple Intelligence features are expected to launch in a software update to the iPhone and iPad operating system likely in October and a full upgrade of Apple's voice assistant Siri is likely to come only early next year, according to media reports.