PM seeks IT plans to achieve $25bn export target in five years

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 05 Sep 2024 22:04:58 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged IT experts to come up with their strategies and plans to achieve a target of 25 billion dollars IT exports in next five years.

Addressing 'Agay Barho, a-Google for Pakistan' event in Islamabad on Thursday, he lauded the services of Google for Pakistan and globally..

The prime minister also called upon the IT companies and experts to formulate a strategy to offer modern skills to the youth, which can give them productive jobs in Pakistan as well as in the Gulf States and other parts of the world.

He also stressed the need for evolving a strategy to make governance totally paperless and digitized to eradicate corruption. Besides, he called for promoting Small and Medium Enterprises in Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif said the federal and the provincial governments will have to utilize their best resources for the education and training as well as empowerment of the youth. He said there is a need to further promote the young generations, especially the girls contribution.

Addressing the event, Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja highlighted Google's pivotal role in advancing digitization in Pakistan.

She emphasized the importance of enhancing technical skills among IT graduates to support this progress.

Google's Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka Farhan Qureshi acknowledged the vast opportunities available for freelancers in Pakistan.

He said that Google's Career Certificates program is offering 45,000 scholarships in the country.

He also announced to develop 500,000 Chromebooks in Pakistan.

