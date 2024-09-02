European semiconductor industry group ESIA calls for 'Chips Act 2.0'

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Europe's main computer chip industry group ESIA called on the European Union on Monday to roll out an "immediate Chips Act 2.0" to support the region's semiconductor industry.

In a statement, the group said chip policy under the incoming EU Commission should feature fewer export restrictions, focus on areas where European companies already had advantages, and that aid should be awarded more quickly.