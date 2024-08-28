Countrywide internet services to remain slow till October: PTA

Technology Technology Countrywide internet services to remain slow till October: PTA

PTA explained that the submarine cables AAE-1 and SMW-4 are facing problems

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 28 Aug 2024 18:29:37 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has said that internet services will remain slow as the submarine cable responsible for the service issues is expected to be repaired by early October.

The ongoing internet issues have drawn sharp criticism from both netizens and the IT sector, with many attributing the slowdown and limited connectivity to the alleged testing of an internet firewall designed to control social media.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the PTA revealed the primary reason for the slow internet speed in the country.

The authority mentioned that the slowdown is due to issues in two out of the seven submarine cables.

The PTA explained that the submarine cables AAE-1 and SMW-4 are facing problems.

The authority added that the issue with the SMW-4 submarine cable is expected to be resolved by early October.

The PTA also stated that repairs have been completed on the AAE-1 submarine cable, and the internet situation should improve.

