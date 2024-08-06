Microsoft blames Delta for its struggle to recover from global cyber outage

Technology Technology Microsoft blames Delta for its struggle to recover from global cyber outage

Microsoft blames Delta for its struggle to recover from global cyber outage

Follow on Published On: Tue, 06 Aug 2024 22:34:10 PKT

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Microsoft (MSFT.O), opens new tab blamed Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), opens new tab on Tuesday for its dayslong struggle to recover from a global cyber outage that led it to cancel more than 6,000 flights.

The flight disruptions stranded hundreds of thousands of travelers and are estimated to cost the Atlanta-based airline $500 million.

Last week, Delta's CEO Ed Bastian told CNBC that while the airline heavily relies on Microsoft and CrowdStrike (CRWD.O), opens new tab, both tech companies had failed to deliver an "exceptional service." In the interview, he also said that Microsoft had the "most fragile platform."

Microsoft said it is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the CrowdStrike incident to understand why other airlines, including American (AAL.O), opens new tab and United (UAL.O), opens new tab, fully restored their operations so much faster than Delta.

It, however, added that its preliminary review suggested that Delta, unlike its competitors, apparently had not modernized its IT infrastructure.

Delta was not immediately available for comments.