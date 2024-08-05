Google for Startups launches AI academy to propel AI innovation in Pakistan

The program will bring together more than 20 startups that are developing AI technologies

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Google for Startups Monday announced the launch of AI Academy, a new programme designed to support and accelerate the growth of AI startups in Pakistan and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

The program will bring together more than 20 startups that are developing AI technologies, which will foster a vibrant AI community within APAC and ignite cross-border innovation and partnerships.

According to a news release, the collaborative environment will encourage exchanging ideas, expertise, and resources, accelerating the development of cutting-edge AI solutions and establishing APAC as a global hub in AI advancements.

Selected startups will receive, tailored mentorship: Access to Google’s world-class AI experts for personalized guidance and support.

Google Cloud credits: Up to $350,000 in Google Cloud credits to fuel their AI development and experimentation. Community building opportunities: Opportunities to connect and collaborate with other AI startups across the APAC region.

Uniquely, AI Academy is designed to fast-track startups to market by enabling them to build a “proof of concept” and product roadmap, rapidly validating and enhancing their AI solutions.

By applying Google Cloud tools to their data, startups can build a “proof of concept” and develop a product roadmap for clear and immediate integration into their existing products. This accelerated approach will both speed up their path to success and demonstrate the tangible value of their AI innovations.

Farhan S. Qureshi, Google Pakistan’s country director, said: “Our latest AI Academy program is a testament to Google’s commitment to fostering the growth of AI across the Asia-Pacific. With Pakistan being an important market, we hope that local startups will use this opportunity to supercharge their AI solutions and further strengthen the AI ecosystem in APAC.”

Applications open and will close on Aug 16, 2024.