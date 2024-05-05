Factbox: EU probes on Chinese subsidies and imports

(Reuters) - The European Union launched an investigation into China's procurement of medical devices on Wednesday in a latest effort to protect home-grown manufacturers.

It has also launched several probes into whether Chinese clean tech producers are dumping subsidised goods on its market and whether Chinese-owned companies unfairly benefit from subsidies while operating inside the EU.

The European Commission, which is carrying out the investigations, says its aim is to prevent unfair competition and market distortion.

Here's what you need to know about the investigations:

MEDICAL DEVICES

The European Commission launched a probe into Chinese public procurement of medical devices, the EU's official journal said on April 24.

The investigation is the first under the EU International Procurement Instrument, which aims to prevent countries from unfairly favouring domestic suppliers.

If the Commission finds that European suppliers don't have fair access to the Chinese market, it could place restrictions on Chinese medical device companies bidding in EU public tenders.