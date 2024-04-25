Tania Aidrus to spearhead Pakistan's digital initiatives

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved her appointment

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 25 Apr 2024 12:05:27 PKT

(Web Desk) - Tania Aidrus, a former Google executive, is once again part of the federal government’s digitisation project, it is learnt.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the appointment of Aidrus who headed Digital Pakistan’s initiative in December 2019 (when the PTI was in power).

Now, Aidrus has been appointed convener of the Digital Pakistan committee. According to the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, the committee is headed by the state minister for IT, and the IT ministry secretary is also included in the team.

The committee, reports say, will compile recommendations for digitisation infrastructure in various sectors in line with the modern technologies and ensure transparency in government processes.

Who is Tania Aidrus

Aidrus holds an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Management and a BSc from Brandeis University.

She remained a Google executive and before that co-founded a mobile health diagnosis company ClickDiagnostics which connected rural patients in emerging markets to doctors around the world.