Scientists develop self-dyeing vegan leather through bacteria

Can reduce pollution and animal waste

(Web Desk) - In a groundbreaking development, researchers at Imperial College London have pioneered a revolutionary method for producing leather without relying on plastics or exploiting animals.

Utilizing genetically modified microbes, this innovative leather not only eliminates the need for artificial chemical dyes but also possesses the unique ability to dye itself, a pioneering achievement in the realm of sustainable fashion.

By genetically modifying a strain of bacteria known for generating sheets of microbial cellulose—a flexible substance utilized across various industries—the scientists have succeeded in creating a self-dyeing alternative to traditional leather.

Through genetic alterations, these bacteria have been engineered to synthesize eumelanin, a dark black pigment, in addition to the cellulose material, paving the way for a new era of eco-conscious fashion.

Lead author Professor Tom Ellis, from Imperial College London’s Department of Bioengineering, said: “Inventing a new, faster way to produce sustainable, self-dyed leather alternatives is a significant achievement for synthetic biology and sustainable fashion.

“Bacterial cellulose is inherently vegan, and its growth requires a tiny fraction of the carbon emissions, water, land use, and time of farming cows for leather."

“Unlike plastic-based leather alternatives, bacterial cellulose can also be made without petrochemicals and will biodegrade safely and non-toxically in the environment.”

Traditionally, the fashion industry has heavily depended on artificial chemical dyes, particularly in the production of black leather, which poses significant environmental hazards.

Recognizing this challenge, the team at Imperial College London embarked on a mission to harness biological techniques to address these concerns. Their breakthrough invention offers a solution to the environmental damage caused by conventional dyeing methods.

Demonstrating prototypes of shoes and wallets crafted from this self-dyeing vegan leather, the researchers have unveiled a significant leap forward in sustainable materials.

This innovative process holds promise for producing materials with a wider array of colors and patterns, potentially offering more environmentally friendly alternatives for fabrics like cashmere and cotton.

The development of this self-dyeing vegan leather marks a significant milestone in sustainable innovation, signaling a promising future for environmentally friendly materials in the fashion industry.

“The work also shows the impact that can happen when scientists and designers work together. As current and future users of new bacteria-grown textiles, designers have a key role in championing exciting new materials and giving expert feedback to improve form, function, and the switch to sustainable fashion.”

Professor Ellis said: “Microbes are already directly addressing many of the problems of animal and plastic-based leather, and we plan to get them ready to expand into new colors, materials, and maybe patterns too.

“We look forward to working with the fashion industry to make the clothes we wear greener throughout the production line.”