SiTime introduces chip aimed at saving power in AI data centers

SiTime said the chips will be available in the second half of this year

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - SiTime (SITM.O) on Wednesday introduced a chip that it says is designed to help data centers built for artificial intelligence applications run more efficiently.

SiTime makes what are known as timing chips, whose job is set a steady beat for all the parts of a computer and keep them running together in sync, like a conductor in an orchestra directing multiple groups of instruments. The company says its new line of chips, called Chorus, can do so with 10 times more precision than older styles of timing chips.

SiTime CEO Rajesh Vashist said the company aims to help customers save electricity with that precision. SiTime's chips themselves require less than a watt of power, but powerful AI chips such as Nvidia's (NVDA.O) require more than 1,000 watts of power.

With a more precise clock to keep all the elements of a computer in sync, parts of the machine can be turned off for a few milliseconds at a time when they are not in use. Over the multiple years a power-hungry data center server might be in use, it can generate energy savings, though the amount will depend on how SiTime's chips are used.

"We deliver timing that they can rely on so that they can wake up their products and bring data more efficiently to them, rather than just running more often," Vashist said in an interview.

SiTime said the chips will be available in the second half of this year.