Meta to temporarily shut down social media platform Threads in Turkey

Published On: Mon, 15 Apr 2024 17:53:52 PKT

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms (META.O), opens new tab said on Monday it would temporarily shut down its social media platform Threads in Turkey from April 29 to comply with an interim order of the Turkish competition authority.

There would be no impact to Meta's other social media platforms and services including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp in Turkey, the company said in a blog post, opens new tab.

Last month, the country's competition authority imposed an interim measure on Facebook parent Meta meant to hinder data sharing between the Instagram and Threads platforms as it investigated possible abuse of the company's dominant market position.