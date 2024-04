Coinbase asks to appeal part of case against US SEC

Sat, 13 Apr 2024 19:23:07 PKT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Coinbase asked two courts for permission on Friday to appeal part of its ongoing lawsuit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in an effort to more quickly obtain a ruling on whether digital assets resemble investment contracts.