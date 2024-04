Brief disruption in internet services in Pakistan

Internet services across the country were restored after a brief outage.

(Web Desk) - Internet services were disrupted in several parts of the country on Tuesday.

According to Downdetector, there was a disruption in services in Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Peshawar.

