Iftar Time Ramadan 13
Lahore
LHR
06:18 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:46 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:25 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:31 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:48 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Technology

Apple Vision Pro to hit mainland China this year, state media says

BEIJING (Reuters) - Apple (AAPL.O), opens new tab Vision Pro will hit the mainland China market this year, Apple chief executive Tim Cook said on Sunday, according to state media.

Cook revealed the headset's China launch plan in response to a media question on the sidelines of the China Development Forum in Beijing, CCTV finance said on its Weibo social account.

Apple will continue to ramp up research and development investment in China, he was quoted as saying. 




