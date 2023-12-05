Foxconn resumes iPhone assembly at Indian facility after weather disruptions

Foxconn and Pegatron (4938.TW) had on Monday halted production due to rain in Chennai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn (2317.TW) resumed operations on Tuesday at its Indian facility that makes Apple (AAPL.O) iPhones following weather disruptions, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Foxconn and Pegatron (4938.TW) had on Monday halted production of iPhones at their factories near Chennai because of heavy rain as a severe cyclone neared, Reuters had reported.

Foxconn declined to a request for comment, while Apple did not respond.

