Google Cloud to open office in El Salvador in seven-year partnership

The seven-year strategic partnership will focus on the areas of digital government

30 August,2023 06:16 pm

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - Google Cloud and the government of El Salvador announced a multi-year agreement on Tuesday that will establish an office and deliver Google Distributed Cloud services in the Central American country, Google Cloud said in a statement.

The seven-year strategic partnership, pending legislative approval, will focus on the areas of digital government, healthcare and education.