Meet new software engineer of SpaceX who's just 14 years old

He clears SpaceX's ‘technically challenging and a bit fun’ interview process

13 June,2023 07:19 pm

(Web Desk) - The newest employee at Elon Musk’s SpaceX is the youngest person ever to be hired by the spacecraft company.

Kairan Quazi is a 14-year-old software engineer, who cleared SpaceX's ‘technically challenging and a bit fun’ interview process.

Taking to Linkedin, he shared the wonderful news and said he is very excited to become a part of Starlink engineering team in the ‘coolest company’.

Mr Quazi added that SpaceX is one of the ‘rare’ companies that does not use his age as an ‘arbitrary and outdated’ benchmark to determine maturity and ability.

He posted the achievement ahead of his graduation from Santa Clara University's school of engineering, where he’ll again create history as the youngest graduate from the college.

Earlier, the young software buff had an internship programme at ntel Labsa and then, enrolled for the computer science and engineering course at age 11.

He also has an experience of machine learning when he worked as an intern for four months in this field in 2022.

Various news are already present regarding the capabilities of the newest employee at the SpaceX such as reported Los Angeles Times, he would listen to National Public Radio in kindergarten and talk to his teachers and classmates about the stories he would hear

BrainGain Magazine wrote: "Then, in third grade, he took tests which showed his intelligence was in the 99.9% of the general population."

He also likes to play various game such as Assassin's Creed series, reading science fiction stories by Phiip K Dick.

He, with his mother, is planning to move to Redmond, Washington, near the office.

"She's uprooting her life to move me to Washington,” Quazi told KGO about his mother, whom he described as his biggest supporter. "I'm eternally grateful for her."

Quazi also told the Times that he hopes the media’s focus on him convinces “leaders in influential positions [to] challenge their biases and misconceptions”.



