Mobile phone imports decline by 68% to $447m in eight months

25 March,2023 07:55 am

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The import of mobile phones in Pakistan has plunged by 68.29 percent during the eight months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth US$ 447.855m in the period July-February (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period last year. The country imported mobile phone worth US$ 1412.445m during July- February (2021-22), hence, a decline of 68.29 percent was recorded, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones also dipped by 76.73 percent during the month of February 2023 when compared to the same month of last year.

The import of mobiles into the country during February 2023 was recorded at $ 33.054m against the imports of $ 142.033m in February 2022.

According to the data, the same trend was followed in month-on-month basis, the imports nosedivided by 36.39 percent during February 2023, as compared to the imports of US $51.960m in January 2023.