Exclusive: Dutch government to announce plan to restrict chip technology exports -sources

08 March,2023 11:09 pm

(Reuters) - The Dutch government is set to inform parliament as soon as Wednesday that it plans to draft additional rules restricting exports of semiconductor technology to protect national security, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The move follows months of discussions between the Netherlands, the U.S. and Japan, in which Washington has tried to get allies to adopt similar restrictions to those it introduced in October aimed at hobbling China's ability to make semiconductors and to slow its military advances.

